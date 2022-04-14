Competitive Dive Changes & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8560599 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Keep giving us feedback on the new dive, and tell us if you have anymore issues with these bugs.

Reduced range of the competitive dive assist.

Players will appear to teleport less often now on higher pings.

Fixed the ball sometimes not being hittable at serve line.

Corrected the color order for customizing items with controller.

Give us more information if you see anymore issues with the following:

Fix for ranked matchmaking entering an empty match when queuing for both ranked and casual

Fix for max number of players on server hosted custom limited to 6

Keep an eye out for the next build with a newly designed Daily Store with new cosmetics. And keep sending those bug reports in!