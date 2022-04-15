Lumencraft Hotfix #1

Hello Scouts! 👋

## [EA -hotfix 1] - 2021-04-14 - VERSION = 5433

### Added

when 100 or less enemies in wave are alive, the closest one to the player will be marked on minimap

### Changed

tweaked one area in First Encounter to prevent player from getting stuck

added more metal to the tutorial

tweaked waves in First Encounter to improve performance

### Fixes

fixed typo in a tutorial text

the hidden zoom feature no longer breaks UI

fixed tutorial becoming unwinnable when a turret is broken

fixed some enemies getting stuck in First Encounter

fixed empty waves in Blast from the Past

fixed exclamation marks appearing permanently over wave spawn points

(hopefully!) fixed enemies stuck in Flare Siege

fixed control scheme being too sensitive about mouse movement

fixed game freeze after splash screen (please test)

