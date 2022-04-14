New Patch: Version 1.2

A final update, long overdue, has now been completed. The changes are minute but should overall help people enjoy An Outcry more.
Version 1.2 of An Outcry:
Please ensure that your game is up-to-date before you play. This version is currently only available in English.
As did the previous, this update will likely mess with your saves a little. Don't be alarmed if the game asks if you if you want to save a second time when you load a file; just dismiss the choice and you'll be fine.
Changelog:
- Added a handful of new interactibles and dialogue options across both routes
- Made two previously inaccessible Easter Eggs accessible
- Fixed certain interactibles in the FOLLOW rte activating when they shouldn't
- Fixed a wrongful accusation of hesitation in the IGNORE rte
- Fixed an elevator not disappearing
- Fixed what we hope is the last transfer event softlock
- Fixed a number of boundary breaks
- Other misc. Quality of Life fixes
Thank you, one last time, for playing.
-Quinn K.
Changed files in this update