An Outcry update for 14 April 2022

New Patch: Version 1.2

14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A final update, long overdue, has now been completed. The changes are minute but should overall help people enjoy An Outcry more.

Version 1.2 of An Outcry:

Please ensure that your game is up-to-date before you play. This version is currently only available in English.

As did the previous, this update will likely mess with your saves a little. Don't be alarmed if the game asks if you if you want to save a second time when you load a file; just dismiss the choice and you'll be fine.

Changelog:

  • Added a handful of new interactibles and dialogue options across both routes
  • Made two previously inaccessible Easter Eggs accessible
  • Fixed certain interactibles in the FOLLOW rte activating when they shouldn't
  • Fixed a wrongful accusation of hesitation in the IGNORE rte
  • Fixed an elevator not disappearing
  • Fixed what we hope is the last transfer event softlock
  • Fixed a number of boundary breaks
  • Other misc. Quality of Life fixes

Thank you, one last time, for playing.

-Quinn K.

