New Patch: Version 1.2

A final update, long overdue, has now been completed. The changes are minute but should overall help people enjoy An Outcry more.

Version 1.2 of An Outcry:

Please ensure that your game is up-to-date before you play. This version is currently only available in English.

As did the previous, this update will likely mess with your saves a little. Don't be alarmed if the game asks if you if you want to save a second time when you load a file; just dismiss the choice and you'll be fine.

Changelog:

Added a handful of new interactibles and dialogue options across both routes

Made two previously inaccessible Easter Eggs accessible

Fixed certain interactibles in the FOLLOW rte activating when they shouldn't

Fixed a wrongful accusation of hesitation in the IGNORE rte

Fixed an elevator not disappearing

Fixed what we hope is the last transfer event softlock

Fixed a number of boundary breaks

Other misc. Quality of Life fixes

Thank you, one last time, for playing.

-Quinn K.