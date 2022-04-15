Update: 0.49.71a Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8560185 · Last edited 15 April 2022 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Build v0.49.71a is now released!

This update features an improved camera system, improved event restart, and a revised environment!

Change Log:

Interface/Controls:

-Fixed: Screen Resolution not loading/saving properly and when changing in settings menu.

Vehicle Stats:

(Note: Stats are a representation of performance.

They do not affect the physics in any way, unless noted in physics.

Our goal is to get stats as close to the actual performance of the vehicles.)

-None.

Gameplay:

-None.

Visuals:

-Modified: Pre-event camera is now subjected to post processing effects.

Camera:

-Modified: Pre-event camera selects a camera sequence at random to showcase the track instead of just one linear sequence.

-Modified: Speed and Explosion Shakes.

-Fixed: FOV changing with speed in camera/photo mode.

-Fixed: Tilt snapping on vehicle in event, producing a jittery camera.

Environments:

-Added: Steelbrook environment.

-Modified: Environments are now set to "Steelbrook".

-Removed: Test Island track is removed.

Arcade:

-None.

Career:

-None.

Vehicles:

-None

Customization:

-None

Sponsors:

-None.

Physics:

-None.

AI:

-None.

Performance:

NOTE: "Experimental" are not confirmed yet to assist in performance.

-Modified: Restarting event now resets drivers, fieldbreakers, track and stats to initial event conditions. This should improve restart load times to near instant, compared to reloading and regenerating all assets.

Events:

-None.

Audio/Music:

-Added: Explosions are now effected by the Audio SFX setting.

Photo Mode:

-None.

Profiles:

-None.

Developer Notes:

-Added: fieldbreaker recording tools.

-Modified: Tracks now exist on separate scenes, instead of all existing on one environment. Tracks will be loaded ontop on the environment scene.

Please read the Readme for known issues.

Please report any bugs not in 'Known Issues' here: Bug Report

Please visit our discord here: Discord Server