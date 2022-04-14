Patch 12.30: Preparations for the Next Exploration!

Hello Universe Architects,
The simulation is undergoing routine maintenance for next week's live patch!
We're digging our research roots into an expansive topic that puts the fun in fungi: the Fungus Among Us Exploration!
Features:
- Updated Exploration icon in top right of the screen.
- Track time until the next Exploration starts with a countdown timer.
- Click on the icon to get a glimpse of what's to come!
- Purchase new Darwinium special deal bundles, which refresh every 24 hours!
- Players must now complete Rank 1 Beyond before receiving 25% main simulation increase.
- Players must now complete Rank 1 Dinosaurs before receiving 10% main simulation increase.
This new Exploration will be available to play next Thursday 21st @ 12:00 PM EST!
Follow us on our social media channels for the most recent updates regarding live events and new in-game features. Our team will also be hosting a Fungus Among Us Twitch stream this Friday @ 1:00 PM EST, highlighting the mushiest of features that you can expect in this upcoming Exploration.
We hope to see you there!
See you on the other side of nature's wood-wide web. Stay cellular!
~Lunch
