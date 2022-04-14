This update is dedicated to your feedback regarding melee performance and build diversity. For the majority of players range builds are superior compared to melee builds. In this update we are introducing 3 new melee skills with new mechanics where one skill is serving as a basic melee skill which is unlocked directly from the start of your run (like the range skill for additional projectiles).

[Skill] Clash of Steel:

Your melee attacks have a 20% chance to create a piercing blow which pierces through all enemies in the attack direction. Blow size scales with AoE size.

[Skills] Piercing Blow:

[Skills] Wind Shock:

Your melee attacks have a 20% chance to create a wind shock which knocks back all enemies in front of you. Wind Shock size scales with AoE size.

Wind Shock is a basic melee skill that is unlocked directly from the start and has the same spawn possibility as the additional projectile node for range attacks. This shall equal out the gap between range and melee possibilities on the start of a new run.

A new animated tutorial for explaining how to use skillgems has been added.

[Skill] Increased Melee Damage

The skillnode design has now the same color as all melee nodes for improved consistency.

Enemy HP scaling has been increased for the endgame

Slightly increased heart drops from world objects

Decreased heart drops from enemies

Fixed a bug which made it possible to unlock phoenix weapons by the nps.

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!



