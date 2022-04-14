 Skip to content

Rust update for 14 April 2022

Happy Easter

Easter Hunt

For the next week, every 24-38 hours in-game hours an Easter egg hunt will begin. You'll have 3 minutes to collect as many eggs as you can. The top 3 players are given special eggs as a reward. These eggs can be cracked open for various types of loot ranging from scrap all the way up to an M249!

If you don't make the podium, that's okay. The painted eggs you collect can be upgraded to Bronze eggs once you collect 10. If you collect 10 bronze eggs then you can upgrade to a silver egg, eventually all the way to gold!

There are various items available to help you during your hunt. The Easter Basket will allow instant pickup of eggs and the Bunny Onesie and Ears will provide you with an advantage via Egg Vision.

Have fun!

Easter Store Returns

A number of items are hopping back into the store this year:

Egg Hat

Bunny Hat

Easter Wreath

Changed depots in release-debug branch

Rust Client - OSX Depot 252492
Rust Client - Windows 64 Depot 252495
