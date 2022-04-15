You haven't heard from us these past months. And you'll ask us: what were you doing all this time and where is story update for Project DeepWeb?

We'll answer that it wasn't wasted time and we're ready to introduce you the biggest ever Project DeepWeb Big Update... judging by amount of new features that we did not include in the game. Introducing "Nothing New Update"

Eastertide, that is right now, by the way, inspired us to add an easter egg to the game. And we did it, can you believe it?

We don't remember why, but then we decided to remove it and it was harder and longer than adding it.

One morning we thought, what else we could bring to the game, that could be new and cool. And can you believe, 'till the evening we didn't invent anything so we concluded that our game is perfect already. What a productive day!

And all this is so you could get the best ever Project DeepWeb Update!

By the way, we've prepared useful infographics:

And, you know, minor improvements. We switched to new version of engine, so game works on macOS both Intel and Apple Siliclon, and now you can skip cinematics.

Well, that's all. Don't forget to join our discord server and leave your thoughts here. We will definitely read them! :)

Stay safe and destroy expectations, not the cities.

And yep, happy Project DeepWeb's 2nd anniversary!