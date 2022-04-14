 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SYNCED: Off-Planet update for 14 April 2022

We're recruiting for Closed Beta test!

Share · View all patches · Build 8559769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings,

Are you ready to experience some heart pumping action?

We are officially recruiting for our Closed Beta Test!

Sign up using the Registration Form here 👇
🔗 https://syncedoffpla.net/CBTForm

Selected players will be sent keys to download the game via STEAM. As this is a closed test, players will need to sign an NDA during registration.

Below is the official start date of the CBT:
📅 April 12th

Feel free to join our Discord channel to get SYNCED with any updates of the game and meet up other players.
Nevertheless we greatly appreciate your cooperation to prevent unwanted leaks of our game!

Thank you and have a blast! 😄

#SYNCEDOffPlanet

Changed depots in debug branch

View more data in app history for build 8559769
ARK Content Depot 1008081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.