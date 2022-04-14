We're recruiting for Closed Beta test!

Share · View all patches · Build 8559769 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 16:46:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings,

Are you ready to experience some heart pumping action?

We are officially recruiting for our Closed Beta Test!

Sign up using the Registration Form here 👇

🔗 https://syncedoffpla.net/CBTForm

Selected players will be sent keys to download the game via STEAM. As this is a closed test, players will need to sign an NDA during registration.

Below is the official start date of the CBT:

📅 April 12th

Feel free to join our Discord channel to get SYNCED with any updates of the game and meet up other players.

Nevertheless we greatly appreciate your cooperation to prevent unwanted leaks of our game!

Thank you and have a blast! 😄

#SYNCEDOffPlanet