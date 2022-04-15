Update 25: Detailed Player Statistics, Easter decorations and QoL additions

Happy Easter, Champions!
Update 25 is live with shiny new stuff for Grapple Tournament!
New:
- Added Player Statistics, measuring player performance in multiplayer games (kills, deaths, assists, weapon metrics and many more). Check out the summary in the HUB!
- Added Easter decorations all over the game
- Added brand new persistent soundtrack for Container
- Added left handed functionality for using menus - press Trigger to change hand
- Steam and Oculus friends sync to the ingame Friend List automatically
Changes:
- Container map received final level design and art touches
- Online friends appear on the top in the Friend List
Optimizations:
- Optimized Energy Blade graphics
Fixes:
- Fixed Oculus Quest Full version and Demo version profile synchronization, so you don't loose friends or stats when you switch between them
- Fixed bot routes on Hydroponics
- Fixed Music player ending tracks early
- Fixed Mutant effect colors
- Fixed some graphical glitches on Practice Range
Grapple Tournament has been released for the Meta Quests as well:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830
This version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Oculus Quests and let's get the shooting started in the arena!
Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
Join Grapple Tournament on
Changed files in this update