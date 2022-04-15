Update 25: Detailed Player Statistics, Easter decorations and QoL additions

Happy Easter, Champions!

Update 25 is live with shiny new stuff for Grapple Tournament!

New:

Added Player Statistics, measuring player performance in multiplayer games (kills, deaths, assists, weapon metrics and many more). Check out the summary in the HUB!

Added Easter decorations all over the game

Added brand new persistent soundtrack for Container

Added left handed functionality for using menus - press Trigger to change hand

Steam and Oculus friends sync to the ingame Friend List automatically

Changes:

Container map received final level design and art touches

Online friends appear on the top in the Friend List

Optimizations:

Optimized Energy Blade graphics

Fixes:

Fixed Oculus Quest Full version and Demo version profile synchronization, so you don't loose friends or stats when you switch between them

Fixed bot routes on Hydroponics

Fixed Music player ending tracks early

Fixed Mutant effect colors

Fixed some graphical glitches on Practice Range

Grapple Tournament has been released for the Meta Quests as well:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

This version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Oculus Quests and let's get the shooting started in the arena!

Have comments?

Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on