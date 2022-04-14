Easter Update -14-04-2022

So we been busy this week and have a new update with a load of fixes :

Perm slow issue should hopefully be now fix.

Leech glitching

Exploder or the Boomer damage dealt is fixed. Damage is dealt in proportionally to distance from Boomer. But beware if your too close you will get full force of the blast. Out side of the blast range you are safe.

Passing through cars and dumpsters is fixed.

Navmesh improvements.

Monster no longer run through bushes.

Entering incorrect Private lobby key, will inform you on invalid key and allow you to return back to main lobby.

Radcliff special has been fixed so you can now use it indoors as well.

Lighting issues have been fixed.

Press space to warp message has been removed.

Melee screen shake reduced.

Intractable exp slider.

Correct labeling for the monster master abilities in card menu (now L-Shift not CRTL).

Bunch of other small fixes and house keeping in game on on the server.

Please note that as past of these updates on the server you will need the latest version from Steam to be able to connect to the servers.

Happy monster hunting and happy Easter. Next week we hope to have some more updates for you.