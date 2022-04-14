Painting VR is out now!

Hello fellow painting partisan,

We are beyond excited to announce that you can let your inner creative beast go wild! Painting VR is now available on the Steam and Oculus Store!

For those wondering if there is a difference between the Quest version and the PCVR version, the answer is: yes! In the PCVR version, you can paint and export your paintings in 4K resolution. Need more pixels? PCVR is the way to go. If you need more mobility, then the Quest version might be more for you.

You might also be wondering: what’s coming to Painting VR in the future? Well, how does a multi-user experience sound? At this very moment, the painting architects at Oisoi are drawing up how that experience would work. You can follow that process on their Discord server, so if you haven’t already, join up here:

