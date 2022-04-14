Twitch Drops in Update 0.11.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get Twitch Drops by watching livestreams on the official World of Warships channel or those of any other Twitch streamer playing World of Warships with Drops enabled. Take care to ensure that your Twitch account is linked to your Wargaming Account, else it won't work!

On the first Thursday of the game update, Drops become available and remain claimable for a full week until they are refreshed the following Thursday.

Official Channel Drops

Official Channel Drops differ from other Drops in that they can only be obtained by watching the official World of Warships Twitch channel. There are two types of Official Channel Drops:

Update Stream Drops : Watch 1 hour of our official Update 0.11.3 showcase streams (from April 13 through 19) to get a Wargaming container.

: Watch 1 hour of our official Update 0.11.3 showcase streams (from April 13 through 19) to get a Wargaming container. Weekly Drop: Get 250 Community Tokens each week of the update by watching an hour of official streams per week. This update spans 5 weeks, so you can get a total of 1,250 Community Tokens from the weekly drop.

Each Wargaming container holds 1 day of Warships Premium Account and some signals.

Twitch Challenges

This is the biggest source of Community Tokens! Twitch Challenges are combat missions that unlock directly in your Port each week after watching 90 minutes of eligible World of Warships broadcasts, whether on our official channel or other channels. Each of the five weekly missions will reward you with 400 Community Tokens, for a grand total of 2,000 by the end of the update.

Mission 1

Starts: Thu. 14 Apr. 17:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 28 Apr. 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Part 1

[table][tr][td]

Conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, deal 500,000 damage.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations, Brawl

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

200 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Part 2

[table][tr][td]

Conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 10,000 Total XP.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations, Brawl

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

200 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Mission 2

Starts: Thu. 21 Apr. 18:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 05 May 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

[table][tr][td]

Conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 2,500,000 Credits.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

400 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Mission 3

Starts: Thu. 28 Apr. 18:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 12 May 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

[table][tr][td]

Fulfill one of the two following conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn any three achievements.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random and Ranked

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

OR

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 5,000 Base XP.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Co-op and Operations

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

400 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Mission 4

Starts: Thu. 05 May 18:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 19 May 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

[table][tr][td]

Fulfill one of the two following conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 10 “Hits to citadel” and/or “Incapacitations” ribbons.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations, Brawl

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

OR

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 24 “Torpedo hits” and/or “Set on fire” ribbons.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations, Brawl

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

400 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Mission 5

Starts: Thu. 12 May 18:00 CEST (UTC+2)

Ends: Thu. 26 May 07:00 CEST (UTC+2)

[table][tr][td]

Fulfill one of the two following conditions:

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 1,000 “Target hits” ribbons with the main battery.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

OR

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

Over any number of battles, earn 1,000 “Secondary battery hits” ribbons.

Ship restrictions: Tiers V–X and superships

Battle type restrictions: Random, Ranked, Co-op, Operations

[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Reward:[/td][/tr] [tr][td]

400 Community Tokens [/td][/tr][/table]

Each Twitch Challenges combat mission can only be completed once.

Twitch Drops

A special Twitch container delivered straight to your Port after watching 240 minutes of World of Warships livestreams! You can receive up to five of these during the update, with one new container becoming available each Thursday.

When opened, each Twitch container drops:

100 Community Tokens

1x Twitch Prime camouflage

5x November Foxtrot, Juliet Charlie, India Delta, Sierra Mike, Zulu, Papa Papa, or Juliet Whiskey Unaone signal flags

Bonuses provided by the Twitch Prime camouflage:

Detectability range by sea: −3%

Dispersion of shells fired by enemies at your ship: +4%

XP per battle: +125%

How to Spend Community Tokens

Community Tokens can be exchanged under the Naval Community tab of the Armory for a wide range of in-game rewards, including Premium ships, Recruiting Station containers, and permanent camouflages.

[About Community Tokens](https://worldofwarships.eu/content/community-tokens-guide/ style=button)