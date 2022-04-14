PATCH 2.2 BETA 2

Hello, explorers! 👋

The second half of our 2.2 patch is finally here! The update is now feature complete and will be heading to the main branch once we iron out the remaining issues.

We would like to remind you that if you have mods installed it might be best to uninstall them, since they're probably incompatible with the current version of the game. This can cause issues in-game. We suggest waiting until your mods get updated by their creators.

FEATURES

Shooting range added. It's a separate location that can be accessed from the Vanno base. It has multiple minigames and also you can try any weapon that is allowed on your security level for free, including upgrades and attachments. It also serves as a training facility with 2 tutorial sections unlocked with gaining Security Level.

New multiple hand poses for gun handling. Improves hand visuals and style depending on grip position and angle.

New sounds for AK74, M4, IZ81.

AK-like guns can have their mag ejected using another mag.

BALANCE CHANGES

Changed Realistic difficulty preset not to increase enemy numbers or HP.

Sec level 2 award is moved to a new priority mission in Bolotki Village.

TT bullet speed reduced to match realistic values.

PPSH and PPSH sawn-off have more differences in their stats. (Btw if PPSH is suddenly not shooting, it's most likely caused by not resetting the trigger all the way)

Changed some weapon prices.

Double barrel shotgun variants have more stat differences in their lineup.

BUG FIXES