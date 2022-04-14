A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.0.51 - Easter Hotfix

Hey everyone,

here is another short list of much-needed fixes that should stabilize the latest build while maintaining the quality of the game. A huge thanks to everyone who reported issues and gave us feedback over at our discord server!

Important Note: There is always the chance that despite our best efforts we broke something. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.0.51 - Easter Hotfix

Bug Fixes :bug:

Camp shadow pops up parallel with the camp UI (will no longer slow down the transition)

Fixed the bug causing Movement Points to not replenish after camping

Fixed the Perk UI-related crash that occurred on Hirelings

Fixed disappearing allies in more instances after starting Companion Combat

Fixed a Game log crash when clicked on reputation tier change during events

Fixed an Event script error that led from the authorities of Deven to another storyline altogether

You can now talk to Renkailon while on his recruitment quest (he reiterates what needs to be done)

Eylani is now always deployed in the last fight of her questline

Lastly, on behalf of Lost Pilgrims Studio, happy Easter to everyone who celebrates it! The Companions are already busy hiding and finding eggs. :)

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

