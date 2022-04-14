JAWS OF THE LION RELEASES MAY 17

Soaked by the pouring rain, chilled by the cold and without any contract, four suspicious mercenaries are waiting. Soon, it will be their turn. Soon...

GET READY TO PUT YOUR HEAD IN THE LION'S JAWS

Jaws of the Lion takes you through the undercity of Gloomhaven to investigate a series of disappearances. There, you will uncover a sinister threat and offer your kind (and self-interested) assistance.

In addition to this new questline, the DLC brings a generous amount of content for you to add to your existing campaign. This includes new monsters, bosses, items, city events and something else I can't quite remember...

Ah yes, of course, the new mercenaries!

The Valrath Red Guard, the Inox Hatchet, the Human Voidwarden and the Quatryl Demolitionist will join your party to enrich your Gloomhaven experience.

To access The Jaws of the Lion content in multiplayer co-op every player has to own the DLC.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is the DLC going to be a standalone campaign?

No, you are able to integrate the content of the DLC (4 mercenaries, 10 items and 25 new scenarios) with a simple click of a button into an existing Story campaign without having to start over. Alternatively, all new Story campaigns will have all new mercenaries available from the start and the new scenario content available after core mission 2.

Note - DLC enabled save games cannot be reverted to non-DLC games.

If you play in the Guildmaster mode, once converting the save or starting a new game the 4 mercenaries will be immediately available and the items will be added to various treasure tables.

How long is the game going to be at launch?

You can expect about 30+ hours to finish the main campaign.

How many players can play together online?

You will be able to play online up to 4 players, the same as the base game. Once a saved game is converted to be DLC compatible, all players will require the DLC to be able to join.

When starting a new campaign you will have the option to activate Jaws of the Lion or play with the base game only.

Although we cannot share anything at this point, we will keep supporting the game after the release of Jaws of the Lion.

How many languages will be supported on Jaws of the Lion?

All the languages of the base game will be supported.

On which platforms will Jaws of the Lion be released?

The DLC will be available on Steam and GoG for Windows & MacOS.

