Hit Hard, Spin Fast | Update 30

Share · View all patches · Build 8559309 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 16:39:03 UTC by Wendy



Run Steam to download Update 30, or buy Universe Sandbox via the Steam Store.

Spin apart planets with the Force Spin tool and discover the destructive potential of the newly simulated centrifugal force. We’ve also improved same-sized object collisions so you can launch the Earth at itself and watch the shockwaves heat and fragment both planets on impact.

Centrifugal Force

Planets will fragment at very high rotational speeds as the centrifugal force overwhelms the gravity holding them together. Learn more: Home > Guides > Centrifugal Destruction



Same-Size Object Collision Improvements

Colliding two objects of similar size now causes heating and fragmentation on both objects. See the destruction yourself: Home > Open > Earth & Earth Collision

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Move Oceans

Centrifugal force now pushes water on fast-spinning objects toward the object’s equator.



Force Spin Tool

Change an object’s rotational speed, poles, and equator with the new Force Spin tool. Check it out in: Tools > Force > Spin



More Highlights

Rotation and speed of objects after collisions are now more accurately conserved, decreasing when mass is gained and increasing when mass is lost

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The habitable zone changes to use the properties of the object you have selected to show its optimal habitable distance



You can now change the Number of Atmosphere Layers an object has and create Venus-like planets



The Hubble Space Telescope has been added to Universe Sandbox



We’ve corrected the orientations of the James Webb Space Telescope (now facing away from the Sun) and Parker Solar Probe (now facing toward the Sun)

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

This update includes 12+ additions and 43+ fixes and improvements.

[url=http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew" data-type="URL" data-id="http://universesandbox.com/whatsnew]Check out the full list of What's New in Update 30[/url]

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.