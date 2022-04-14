The Eagle has landed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8559116 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 14:52:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello village elders!

As you know, you live here in a peaceful valley far off from the hustle and bustle, and most of the time it's quiet out in the great wide open. Too quiet?

We went out and gathered a few animals to add to the background noise. We found quacking ducks, screeching sea eagles, hawks, and falcons. Along with mysterious cooing pigeons, they will provide the soundtrack of the world with their tunes from now on.

Some of the fauna, too, will now be able to contribute more than before. Hunters, listen up: You may now decorate your cosy home with hunting trophies! If you're going to bring a big sixteen-pointer, then you should show it off in your living room!

Tell us what you love about the update. Tell us in the comments or drop us a line on our social media channels!

Good hunting!

The Render Cube and Toplitz Productions teams

PS: We will host a chat with the team chat tonight (April 14th, 2022) from 7 pm - midnight CEST.

The Notes:

Five new birds - Pigeon, Duck, Crow, Hawk and White-Tailed Eagle.

Two new colour variants of hens.

Three new wall decorations - Animal Trophies.

Three new items - Animal Skulls. Skulls as possible rare drops to wisent, deer, buck, and moose.

Six new floor decorations - Animal Furs.

Two new maps to buy - birds and fish spots.

Animal spots can now be discovered on the map.

Attic module to the Simple Small House.

New sounds for the Calf.

Reverb and an occlusion system to some sounds.

New graphic effect - Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) (This has a high impact on performance).