The Eagle has landed!

Hello village elders!
As you know, you live here in a peaceful valley far off from the hustle and bustle, and most of the time it's quiet out in the great wide open. Too quiet?
We went out and gathered a few animals to add to the background noise. We found quacking ducks, screeching sea eagles, hawks, and falcons. Along with mysterious cooing pigeons, they will provide the soundtrack of the world with their tunes from now on.
Some of the fauna, too, will now be able to contribute more than before. Hunters, listen up: You may now decorate your cosy home with hunting trophies! If you're going to bring a big sixteen-pointer, then you should show it off in your living room!
Good hunting!
The Render Cube and Toplitz Productions teams
The Notes:
- Five new birds - Pigeon, Duck, Crow, Hawk and White-Tailed Eagle.
- Two new colour variants of hens.
- Three new wall decorations - Animal Trophies.
- Three new items - Animal Skulls. Skulls as possible rare drops to wisent, deer, buck, and moose.
- Six new floor decorations - Animal Furs.
- Two new maps to buy - birds and fish spots.
- Animal spots can now be discovered on the map.
- Attic module to the Simple Small House.
- New sounds for the Calf.
- Reverb and an occlusion system to some sounds.
- New graphic effect - Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) (This has a high impact on performance).
-
No damage to one of the Smithy modules.
-
One of the house modules doesn't cast a shadow.
-
Market stalls modules must not be damaged by old age.
-
Destroyed building modules have the wrong textures.
-
Accepting settings doesn't hide "restore default" button.
-
After the interaction that allows a player to buy an animal the animal details instead of the building selection was opened.
-
Falling tree sounds should be less likely play in a loop.
-
Racimir going bald when putting on a hood while wearing a hat.
-
Mount teleporting back home on a skipped day - now only on season skip, if not overloaded.
-
Cancelling the skinning animation for Wisents skinned them prematurely.
-
Torch handles sometimes do glow.
-
Position of doors in buildings.
-
Position of signboards in buildings.
-
When a character dies of old age, the heir will also die in the next season if the player continues the game without saving.
-
A few cases where NPCs block or sleep in front of houses.
-
Sounds of the horse and donkey will play less often.
-
Wrong interaction scale when trying to buy animals.
-
Wrong offset applied when blocking after a tool broke.
-
Accepting the package from Sambor froze the game.
-
Asking about the exotic goods trader did not yield an answer from NPCs.
-
Position of the signboard in the house.
-
Animal skulls multiplied with the talent when finishing skinning.
-
Some cases where NPCs go to a point in the water.
-
When the player interrupts a conversation between NPCs (from other villages), one of the NPCs doesn't stop its talking animation.
-
The wisent dropped meat instead of leather.
-
The Innkeeper's icon.
-
The player got stuck on the bench when sitting and trying to stand up immediately.
-
Challenge dialogues don't fix on load.
-
Building system - 3 construction stages (foundation, framing, modules).
-
Terrain textures.
-
Rendering optimisations.
-
Optimisation of RAM memory consumption.
-
Optimisation of VRAM memory consumption.
-
Sounds optimisations.
-
Numerous tweaks and improvements to the terrain.
-
Reduced costs of some fences.
-
Reworked models of Cowshed modules.
-
The table in the Apiary is no longer a building module.
-
The table in the Hen House is no longer a building module.
-
Reworked models of fishing hut modules.
-
Reworked models of residential building modules.
-
Reworked models of barn modules.
-
Reworked shaders of some vegetation.
-
In repair mode, only objects that can be damaged are highlighted.
-
Riding on horse in third person mode.
-
-
Getting into NPC details with dialogue and then closing the details closes whole management.
-
All languages updated.
Changed files in this update