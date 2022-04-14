ABRISS EARLY ACCESS RELEASED

The day has finally arrived! After two years of development Abriss has just launched into Early Access

A huge thanks to everybody who helped testing the demo. All of your feedback made the game a thousand times better than it was before. And we hope you’ll stick with us during the Early Access too!

We have decided on a price point of $16.99 / 14,99€ and the game will be 15% off during launch week. Please keep in mind before purchasing that this is an "Early Access" version of the game and might still contain a few bugs we need to iron out during further development. We also have lots of plans for new content and will share a development road map soon. But there will also be plenty of space for community suggestions

We hope you’ll have fun with the game and can’t wait to hear what you think!

Let’s chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/DU5Ty8HzTt

Greetings from Germany,

Johannes, Till and Friedrich

