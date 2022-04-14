P&C Beta Update: 14.04.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

6 days since the last build, had a lot of fun working on the Progeny companions you can get at the beginning of REMIX playthrough ːcat3ː

PLANT PRINCESS IS AWAKENING! TREES ARE COMING TO LIFE! HELP!



Size: 347.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Acerola NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː "Progeny get" Cheat Progeny can now also have custom haircuts

ːswirliesː REMIX expanded! You can now start with up to 2 Progeny companions, with their own names and costumes! Their race will depend on what happened during the REMIX time lapse.

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Progeny folded ears sometimes being shown above the face

ːswirliesː Fixed typos in Sphinx Pyramid

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Rabbit siege events

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse X Golem animation not unlocking with Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed some Holstaur Progeny animations crashing in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed Drider Princess removing the webs locking the access to Golem Princess after being killed