P&C Beta Update: 14.04.22

6 days since the last build, had a lot of fun working on the Progeny companions you can get at the beginning of REMIX playthrough ːcat3ː
PLANT PRINCESS IS AWAKENING! TREES ARE COMING TO LIFE! HELP!
Size: 347.5 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Acerola NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː "Progeny get" Cheat Progeny can now also have custom haircuts
ːswirliesː REMIX expanded! You can now start with up to 2 Progeny companions, with their own names and costumes! Their race will depend on what happened during the REMIX time lapse.
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Progeny folded ears sometimes being shown above the face
ːswirliesː Fixed typos in Sphinx Pyramid
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Rabbit siege events
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse X Golem animation not unlocking with Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed some Holstaur Progeny animations crashing in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed Drider Princess removing the webs locking the access to Golem Princess after being killed
Changed depots in beta branch