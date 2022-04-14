 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Princess & Conquest update for 14 April 2022

P&C Beta Update: 14.04.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8558930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

6 days since the last build, had a lot of fun working on the Progeny companions you can get at the beginning of REMIX playthrough ːcat3ː

PLANT PRINCESS IS AWAKENING! TREES ARE COMING TO LIFE! HELP!

Size: 347.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Acerola NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː "Progeny get" Cheat Progeny can now also have custom haircuts
ːswirliesː REMIX expanded! You can now start with up to 2 Progeny companions, with their own names and costumes! Their race will depend on what happened during the REMIX time lapse.

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Progeny folded ears sometimes being shown above the face
ːswirliesː Fixed typos in Sphinx Pyramid
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Rabbit siege events
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse X Golem animation not unlocking with Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed some Holstaur Progeny animations crashing in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed Drider Princess removing the webs locking the access to Golem Princess after being killed

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8558930
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.