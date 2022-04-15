The main change in this update is the capability to cycle special weapons during a mission. This feature has been missing from day one, but there were certain implementation details that made it difficult to add. I've now bitten the bullet and re-worked the necessary parts, so there you have it. You'll need to set up two more controls to cycle forwards/backwards through special weapons (due to this, all your Options have been sadly reset in this update).

There are also improvements to touch screen control, which should be fully functional now. If you have a touch screen, please report your experiences here.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-106/21281