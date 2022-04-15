 Skip to content

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 15 April 2022

Early Access version 106

Share · View all patches · Build 8558922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main change in this update is the capability to cycle special weapons during a mission. This feature has been missing from day one, but there were certain implementation details that made it difficult to add. I've now bitten the bullet and re-worked the necessary parts, so there you have it. You'll need to set up two more controls to cycle forwards/backwards through special weapons (due to this, all your Options have been sadly reset in this update).

There are also improvements to touch screen control, which should be fully functional now. If you have a touch screen, please report your experiences here.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-106/21281

Changed files in this update

CIU Data Depot Depot 1510461
  • Loading history…
CIU WindowsEXE Depot Depot 1510462
  • Loading history…
