PAYDAY 2: Texas Heat - Southbound Tailor Pack

Today we mark the beginning of a new tale of violent action and well-planned criminal activities for our lovable heisters, Texas Heat rolls in as we bring a brand new DLC offer to you. The Midland Bundle lets you get in early and grab the DLCs right on release at a discounted price. The gang makes their way down to Texas and gears up for a heist under the blazing heat. But first, a trip to the tailor to don new threads to blend in with the more rural parts of the Lone Star State.

Midland Bundle

The Midland Bundle will allow you to buy three DLCs all at once at a fixed reduced price, and you will get immediate access to all the content as it releases. There is no need to wait until after all three DLCs have been released. This bundle contains the Southbound Tailor Pack, which is available now, and two other DLCs, the McShay Weapon Pack and the Midland Ranch Heist. They will be released on May 11th and on June 15th respectively. You have the option to purchase the DLCs either separately as they are released or through the bundle at the fixed reduced price.

Check out the bundle in more detail on the Midland Bundle website, here you can find more information about the offer and the included DLCs.

Head over to the Midland Bundle Steam Store page to get a reduced price on Southbound Tailor Pack as well as the upcoming DLCs McShay Weapon Pack and Midland Ranch Heist.

Southbound Tailor Pack

When wandering the all-American soil of Texas, one would be excused if the first association went to the humble ranch worker. Hard-working men and women that make their livelihood from animal husbandry and agriculture. A straight-shooting bunch that ain’t afraid to get their hands dirty for an honest day's work, a good disguise for our heisters to move around as they plan their next move.

Outfits: ”Trailblazer: Classic”, "Rough Rider: Prestige”, "Trailblazer: Modern”, ”Rough Rider: Prestige”

So gear up in your favorite attire and strap a big iron on your hip as you get the lay of the land preparing for what’s to come. The “Trailblazer” brings the classic shirt and jacket look with strong denim pants. The “Rough Rider” replaces the jacket with a stylish vest and tough leather linings on the pants. Each outfit comes in four color variants.

Cowboy Hats: “Open Plain”, ”Triggerman”, “El Capitan”, “Lone Star”



Baseball Caps: “Speedway”, “Don't Mess With Texas”, “Blood Money”

Will you pair them with a cowboy hat in one of four color variants, or does a baseball cap in one of three variants fall more in your favor? Complete the look with some riding gloves or if you prefer a pair of Hi-Vis work gloves.

Gloves: ”Rodeo Star”, “True Grit”, “Bandido”, “Untamed”

Community Suit

As mentioned in a previous announcement we are adding another fan-designed suit to the game. This time it’s the “Dive Bomber”, a badass suit in the style of a fighter pilot. Put on the cozy Overkill embroidered jacket and you’ll be the bomb on the battlefield.

The “Dive Bomber” was designed by Milo S for the 10 year anniversary of the PAYDAY franchise.

Just like the previous suits, this suit is available for free to everyone who is part of the PAYDAY 2 community group on Steam.



_Outfit: _"Dive Bomber"

Meta Changes

We worked on the weapon balance for akimbo and single SMGs, targeting primarily the weapon least favored by players today. We’ve not only looked at the DPS of the weapon but also at the mods available to some of the weapons. With these changes, we want to close the gap between the least used and the most used akimbo SMGs and make the former more viable as an option when building your loadout.

For more information on specific changes please look at the extensive list in the changelog, linked below.

Now here’s an update for the double backboned heister with plenty of notches on his gun.

