Hello Marine Predators ... after long time of silence we bring to u the cambrian explosion update !!
we had much troubble in the last few months to develop at speeds we had before ... therefore we made every effort to polish the current progress of the game as much as possible .... due to internet connection problems and other stuff what contained having to get new hard and software we were not able to establish a totaly new gameplay but we indeed added a few interesting things to explore. one of these things is our brand new DNA currency system
PATCHNOTES
Integrated additional AI Playables
Integrated flocking AI
Optimized Food AI
Made more Improvements to Aggressive AI
Increased the maximum amount of AI in the ecosystem
itergrated fishfloks (still work in progress)
Integrated DNA Currency system
Integrated Gene mutation (Under development)
Added new AI spawn system.
The gene mutation comes in as a perk and upgrades system where you kill players to find traits, absorb those traits to gain special abilities like speed, growth etc
New Gameserver tools
Changed files in this update