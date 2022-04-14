Hello Marine Predators ... after long time of silence we bring to u the cambrian explosion update !!

we had much troubble in the last few months to develop at speeds we had before ... therefore we made every effort to polish the current progress of the game as much as possible .... due to internet connection problems and other stuff what contained having to get new hard and software we were not able to establish a totaly new gameplay but we indeed added a few interesting things to explore. one of these things is our brand new DNA currency system

PATCHNOTES

Integrated additional AI Playables

Integrated flocking AI

Optimized Food AI

Made more Improvements to Aggressive AI

Increased the maximum amount of AI in the ecosystem

itergrated fishfloks (still work in progress)

Integrated DNA Currency system

Integrated Gene mutation (Under development)

Added new AI spawn system.

The gene mutation comes in as a perk and upgrades system where you kill players to find traits, absorb those traits to gain special abilities like speed, growth etc

New Gameserver tools