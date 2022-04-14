Fore! Golf Gang launches on May 19th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are very excited to announce that Golf Gang will be dropping on Thursday, May 19th! You’ll be able to get your hands on it for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99 right here on Steam.

If you want to try the game before release, you’re in luck. We just announced our upcoming playtest, starting April 18th and running through to April 25th. Learn more about how you can get in on the action here.

And finally, we’ve also got a brand-new trailer for you, featuring all the mayhem, skill shots, sabotage and that comes hand-in-hand with Golf Gang. It features Two Angry Gamers, Kaif and friends, the Curve Games team and the Lazy Monday Games team.

We can’t wait to play with you! See you on May 19th.