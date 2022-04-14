Exoblast 1.1 is here!

Hello to you, pilots!

Exoblast 1.1 is finally available and brings a lot of new content, as promised in our Public Trello.

Here is Exoblast 1.1:

New progression system

Visual improvements

A reworked ranked mode

New settings

Added servers and bugfix

Exoblast 1.1 challenges you!

Most gamers who enjoyed Exoblast didn't stick around for several reasons; one of the main ones being due to the lack of unlockables.

We have therefore added more than 120 customization elements to unlock in a variety of ways:

Rewards will be given to you at each level, from level 1 to level 50.

Unique challenges will appear and renew on a daily basis, allowing you to unlock a new customization element with each success, until you have unlocked them all.

Simple daily quests to complete will be offered to unlock experience points.

More complicated weekly quests to complete will be offered to you to obtain pilot skins (12 new skins).

Steam Achievements have been added and reward you with customization items upon successful completion.

A progress screen has been added so you can track the completion of your Challenges, Daily and Weekly Quests, and Steam Achievements.

A timer is there and tells you when the quests are renewed.

A customization screen has been added, where you can change your avatars, titles, borders and emotes.

Exoblast ever more beautiful!

All customization items that you and your opponent have equipped will now be visible in the game history and in the end of match screen.

Between the rounds now appears the pilots of the one who won the round with the skin he has chosen.

There is now a ball accumulation bar that represents the accumulated velocity on the ball, displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Your progress bar progress is now easier to understand.

Finally, we added new animations for the progress bar, when you change rank and when you level up.

A fairer ranked mode!

We quickly realized that there were some issues with our ranked mode. We listened to you and did what was necessary to create a ranked mode that better represents your level:

There are now placement matches (10) before you start tryharding to climb the ranks!

The gap between divisions has been revised, it will take you less time to change divisions.

Matchmaking has been reworked to run against an opponent that is closer to your level.

We are adding a leaderboard to see where you stand against your opponents, showing your closest opponents as well as the top 10 in the world.

We were overly optimistic about our first ranking system and cancellingthe Season 1 tournament. As an apology, we're giving you exclusive avatars and borders to show off your place at the end of the season.

For Season 2, ranking will be done more smoothly and fairly thanks to the new ranked mode. The conclusion of this season will be in 2 months (June 14), a shorter but more interesting period, with a tournament organized by Dreamirl at the end of which brings together the 16 best players of Exoblast with rewardsat stake!

Whether you fight for rewards or glory, be prepared, pilots!

New settings, new languages!

We have added new settings to meet your expectations.

You can now change the video quality of the game to improve its performance for less capable devices.

A new parameter much requested by the community has been added: the rebind of buttons! The option is available for keyboard and gamepad.

The community helped us a lot! Here are two new translations of the game for you:

Portuguese translation.

Russian translation.

Thank you again for your help. If your language still hasn't been translated, we'd love to hear from you!

You can talk about it directly with us via our Community Discord.

Added server and bugfix!

We acquired a new server located in Brazil. As said in our previous patchnotes, servers are a significant cost, and it is thanks to your support that we can continue to fund them. If our community is strong enough in other regions of the world, we can add new servers.

We have fixed many bugs, and we want to address in particular a bug where the ping displayed during your games did not correspond to your real ping. Now you will see your real ping.

Thank you all for your support and your many feedbacks, we continue to improve Exoblast and want to make its community live as much as possible.

It's time to board your ship and join the arena, pilots!