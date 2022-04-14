ETS2: New 2022 Video Trailer

A lot has changed in the world of Euro Truck Simulator 2 over the years. The project has seen many additions and updates, and we figured that the current video trailer dating back to 2012 barely represents the evolution and improvement process that is now clearly visible within the game. We are excited to let you know that we have been working on an updated version of a video trailer for ETS2!

In detail, there are a couple of reasons for us to upload a new video. First of all, the game is celebrating its 10th anniversary later this year, and just as our teams frequently revisit some parts of the in-game content and world by reworking it to today's quality standards, we also wanted to create a nice video trailer that would better represent today's look and features of the game.

This brings us to the second reason, which is the recently added new lighting system. This update, which was released last year, has changed the look of our games in so many ways that we felt the current version of the video trailer, that people find on YouTube and see on Steam, is not reflecting what the game really looks like now. The same can actually be said for all the features and content that came into the base game ever since we released it.

For the fans of our previous trailer, there is good news as well since we are not planning on removing that one, as we want to keep it as a legacy and a sort of memory token. After all, the same fate may be awaiting this new one in the upcoming years, because we are planning to bring a lot of content into the base game of ETS2 with future updates and therefore this new trailer will eventually need a refresh again. However, it is nothing we would be particularly sad about because we are proud of creating a game that we constantly update and bring new content for.

We also have something special in store for all of our players for the occasion of the 10th year anniversary of ETS2. There are already plans on amplifying this amazing milestone, so this updated trailer can be looked at as the first chapter of the celebration!