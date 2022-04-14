Knightblade 1.4.0 Update Released

Hey everyone, just a quick update! Bug fixes as usual, but also something pretty noticeable. A new popup when you pick up an item! This is pretty big as anyone who has farmed or mined in Knightblade will be aware of the very annoying scrolling text that passed by when you picked up something. I'm happy to say that the scrolling text is gone. Replacing it is a slick popup over the player's head with an icon and text showing what you have picked up. This makes farming SO much quicker, and also more fun! I believe I removed the scrolling text from every item pickup in the game, but if you notice it anyone else please report it. Maybe this will open the door for more crops and a bigger farm in the future? If you'd like that let me know!

More to come!

-Nick