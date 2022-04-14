Is this thing cursed? Check out our NEWEST GAME MODE - Pandora’s Blast!

Hey there!

We teased you, now it’s time to please you! It's been a cool minute since we last came up with a new game mode ,but now it's time to deliver. Pandora's Blast is ready to make its big Move or Die debut starting today! Let’s take a peek inside, shall we?

A tale tailor-made for troublemakers

It all started with our 6-Year Adventure, which like the past actual year, quickly turned kind of grim. As our four trouble-seeking protagonists went about their yearly anniversary tour, they found themselves blundering about an ancient temple. One thing led to another and one of them, most likely Count, couldn’t help themselves and opened the mysterious Pandora’s Box. This promptly led to every evil breaking free into the world starting with the damned box itself. Some of these evils are worse than others, with a few even taking Joe form and finding their way into Move or Die.

The all seeing eyes of ouch!

The gist of the curse is straightforward. To survive Pandora’s wrath all you have to do is hide from her all-seeing eyes and evade their beams of death. The last Joe standing is spared and gets to declare himself the winner. If it sounds a bit unnerving it’s because it is:

To get this new Rare-rated game mode all you have to do is provide the appropriate amount of Not-Coins and enjoy the havoc.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the drop rates for game modes and mutators has been tweaked since the 6 Year Anniversary Update rolled out and we’d really appreciate the community’s input on this change and if it’s been noticeable so far. Please let us know in the comments or on our dedicated Discord channel. We're really trying to find a good balance for this, that makes the unlocks feel rewarding for everyone involved.

A silver lining for a sinister curse

Now, preaching all doom and destruction can get a little dull, so here are a few positive things we can look forward to in the following months.

Another great game-mode is in the making that we’re pretty sure you’ll absolutely die for. It’s a bona-fide killer! Make sure you join our [Community Discord Server](discord.gg/moveordie) to get the latest news, and while you’re at it why not make some game-mode suggestions of your own? We’ve made a “game ideas” channel specifically for this, so check that out too - Join the Discord Game Suggestion Channel

Last but definitely not least, get your thinking-chicken-caps ready for The Community Character Collaboration (contest)! We’re opening submissions for new Move or Die characters and are in dire need of dumb ideas. Make sure to check out our Discord server because all the details, as well as submissions themselves, will be posted in the #character-collab channel - Join the Discord Community Character Collab Channel

That’s it for now but stay tuned for other exciting friendship-ruining announcements!

- Team Move or Die