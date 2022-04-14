 Skip to content

Princess&Blade update for 14 April 2022

Fixed and updated on April 14, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8558406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update is as follows:

1: Fixed the bug that opening the main menu in photo mode and album will make photo mode unable to exit;

2: Added some suggestive text;

3: Modified the detection mechanism of map "through the shadow". Now this map only has higher enemy blood volume diffrient from the routine, and it is no longer spawn monsters because of been discoveried;

4: Fixed bug that shield ability can't resist big fireball damage;

5: Fixed the problem of judging the damage range of jump attack;

6: Increased the drop rate of clothing;

Changed files in this update

Princess&Blade Content Depot 1639431
  • Loading history…
