 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Descentium Alpha update for 14 April 2022

Alpha Version 0.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8558247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This weeks build includes some new FX for:
-Player Dash
-Ranged enemy charge up, projectile and projectile impact
-Portal opening and closing FX on suicide spawners

All Stage 1 levels have been converted to the new AI systems, this means that they all share the same pool of scenarios

AI Updates:
-Suicide Spawners can now be placed on walls and roofs and the enemies that are spawned through them come out in the correct orientation
-A new Behaviour tree for Melee enemies so that they are more effective as well as a new animation blueprint

UI Updates:
-Ability indicators have been updated along with new animations
-Resizing of UI Elements
-Moved Ammo counter on weapons

The fridge (new system for selecting player loadout)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.