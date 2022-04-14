Alpha Version 0.1.7

This weeks build includes some new FX for:
-Player Dash
-Ranged enemy charge up, projectile and projectile impact
-Portal opening and closing FX on suicide spawners
All Stage 1 levels have been converted to the new AI systems, this means that they all share the same pool of scenarios
AI Updates:
-Suicide Spawners can now be placed on walls and roofs and the enemies that are spawned through them come out in the correct orientation
-A new Behaviour tree for Melee enemies so that they are more effective as well as a new animation blueprint
UI Updates:
-Ability indicators have been updated along with new animations
-Resizing of UI Elements
-Moved Ammo counter on weapons
The fridge (new system for selecting player loadout)
Changed files in this update