Version 1.0 is finally here

After 18 months in Early Access, we are very proud to present Teardown version 1.0. Based on community feedback, we have expanded the campaign, added new tools, new maps, improved performance, modding capabilities and more!

For the 1.0 version we have tweaked missions and added a lot of visual detail on each map as well as hidden areas and secrets for you to find.

Following this release, our commitment to Teardown continues! While we consider the campaign complete, we will continue to provide content updates as well as improve and support our vibrant modding community!

We really hope you will enjoy the full experience of Teardown with this 1.0 release!

Have fun!

/The Teardown Team