Police Stories update for 14 April 2022

Update: Early access to DLC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Officers!

We made a small update to Police Stories - now, users who purchased the Zombie Case DLC can play it immediately after entering the game.

Playing Zombie Case will not affect playing the main campaign. However, note: the equipment will be opened only with the passage of the main 18 missions.

Important: New missions assume that you are already familiar with the basic game mechanics of Police Stories and are ready to face even more difficult tasks.

Thank you for giving feedback. It's important to us! We continue to work on improving the game. If you find in-game bugs or inaccuracies, please let us know!

You can contact us in the comments below this post or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/4NmfAtBa

Have fun playing!

