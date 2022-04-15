 Skip to content

Roboquest update for 15 April 2022

Roboquest - Hotfix v0.8.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Howdy oh.

Yet another hotfix for Roboquest.

We fixed a recurring crash you've been reporting when launching game cinematics and we tried to fix a bunch of other issues (also, we're taking this opportunity to flex our updated visual assets for the Steam news :D).

We wish you a happy end of the week and a great week-end in advance Guardians.

Happy robot smashing everyone!

And in case you haven't seen, we recently released a new devblog about what will be coming in the future (not in the next update, but further down the road) as well as information on the Rogue'n'Roll update.


