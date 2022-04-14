0.8.3.1 - Beta Branch Update

This update adds a new system to the game. Its comic ads. This represents advertisements placed inside the comics books. They can be ads for other comics, merchandise or for other products like fancy X-Ray classes that totally work. You choose focus of ads from one of these options and how many pages of ads the comic will have. More pages results in bigger effect but can make the comic less attractive to readers

Marketing department is also overhauled in this update. Now you can hire specific amount of workers and assign them to different roles in the department.

Changes