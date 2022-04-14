【2022.04.14th】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo maintenance on April 14 from 14:00 to 15:00 GMT. Maintenance is expected to last one hour. Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Optimizations:

Show Outfit are turned on by default Fixed an issue that sometimes it is unable to use the alliance guild market.

Bugs fixed:

Fixed problem where outfit could be broken in the preview. Fixed medcine skills are invalid sometimes. Fixed when using finishing actions could cause abnormal conditions to yourself. Fixed incorrect amount of resources required by Boundary Markers.

After the update, the character pre-creation function of the season server will be available. At that time, players can log in the season server for character pre-creation.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!