Early Access Release v.005

Happy Easter,

We hope that all of you are ready to enjoy the long weekend. Here are the patch notes for Release v.005:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed description of two-piece tops when pro player is selected

🌊 Fixed PWC not showing up in the instant replay when towing

Additions/Alterations:

Tweaked fin stats for turning speed

Adjusted tip turn when in tube

Localization changes in tutorial

That's all for this week, we'll be back next week with some more updates along with some information regarding the path ahead for Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022.

The Bungarra team.