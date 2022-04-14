 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 update for 14 April 2022

Early Access Release v.005

Share · View all patches · Build 8557279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Easter,

We hope that all of you are ready to enjoy the long weekend. Here are the patch notes for Release v.005:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed description of two-piece tops when pro player is selected
  • 🌊 Fixed PWC not showing up in the instant replay when towing

Additions/Alterations:

  • Tweaked fin stats for turning speed
  • Adjusted tip turn when in tube
  • Localization changes in tutorial

That's all for this week, we'll be back next week with some more updates along with some information regarding the path ahead for Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022.

The Bungarra team.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.