'Film & TV' + 'Science & Tech' Category review! + An update on Workshop

Hello everyone!

This update brings another category review! This time, it’s the ‘Film & TV’ and ‘Science & Technology’ categories that have been improved. Both feature new questions, alongside the removal of any that were overly niche or complicated. The ‘Film & TV’ category has been given additional questions about recent shows from the last 6 month, while the ‘Science & Technology’ category has been updated to include more trivia about the human body.

Workshop continues to be the focus of development. This week we’ve made performance improvements so categories much larger than the default ones in Trivia Tricks will load within a reasonable time frame. We anticipate players will create some huge question packs, and we wanted to support that when Workshop launches!

The full patch notes for Regular Update 35 are as follows!

The 'Film & TV' and 'Science & Technology' categories have been quality reviewed!

New questions have been added to the ‘Film & TV’ category focusing on popular shows and films from the last six months!

The ‘Science & Technology’ category has been given additional questions on the human body.

Questions about overly niche TV shows or films have been removed in the ‘Film & TV’ category.

Specific attention was given to remove extremely obvious questions from the Science & Technology category.

More well-known anime have been given additional questions in the ‘Anime’ category!

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Workshop development has continued behind the scenes!

We encountered an issue where large question packs would cause performance issues when the algorithm was deciding what the next question should be - this has now been resolved, which will allow players to create and share very large question packs when Workshop support launches!

Our next focus for Workshop support is to ensure players can play with both Workshop Packs and the default categories.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work on Workshop support!