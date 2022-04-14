Patch 1.2.6 - Spring Fever!

Spring Fever is here! Patch 1.2.6 introduces new skins, a themed player icon, new props (and layouts), as well as switchable doors for Creative mode. Read on to learn more! ːrollingbarrelː

Spring Fever 2022

Opening Witch It during the Spring Fever 2022 event will grant you 10 "Spring Baskets"!

A Spring Basket contains a random Spring Fever item (rare or above), which can only be opened if you earn a "Colorful Egg".

To earn a Colorful Egg, fill up the Item Cauldron with 250 experience points. You can see the progress during the level up screen at the end of the round.

For every Item Cauldron you open, there is a 20% chance that you'll receive 1 Colorful Egg!

Every Spring Fever item is tradable and craftable even after the event is over.

If you use up all your baskets, you can craft a new basket by combining 5 Colorful Eggs together! 🥚

Note: Colorful Eggs can only be obtained in Official servers.

Snow Bunny Set

Alongside our popular bunny outfits, we're excited to introduce the new "snow bunny" set! Snow bunny is rare rarity, part of the 'Spring Fever' event item pool, and can be obtained through the limited-time event (opening spring baskets), crafting (witches' cauldron), or as a normal drop (a small chance after filling up the item cauldron at the end of a round). 🐰

New Achievement & Sandwi(t)ch Hat

Achievement collectors! We invite you to attempt our latest challenge - collecting 50 secret props hidden in our maps. Find 50, and you'll unlock our delicious new "Sandwi(t)ch Hat" for your Witch! 🥪

Note: Achievement progress is limited to Official servers.

Spring Fever 2022 Player Icon

Receive the "Spring Fever 2022" icon by playing a round of Witch It during our Spring Fever event!

This icon is only obtainable for a limited time, so don't miss out! 🐣

10+ new props and new prop layouts

Spring-themed props are here, including a water can, an Easter wreath, paper windmills and much more! Alongside our new props are new prop layouts for 'Twisted House', 'Shard of Wiqqarra', 'Amara's Fountain', 'Cursed Ruins' and ‘Port Plunder’ - get hiding! 👀

Switchable Doors

Switchable doors block both witches and hunters if closed by a switch. If opened, these act like completely normal doors. Use this to lock-off secret rooms, invent new obstacles, or add some mechanical depth to your awesome maps. That reminds me - we've now reached over 1000+ Steam workshop submissions, so you'll never be short of a new experience or landscape to hide within! 🗺️

Note - in Creative mode, switchable doors visually stay open to indicate they can be walked through during a match, or closed if they cannot be walked through currently.

Note: The switchable palace door cannot be lowered if a prop is blocking its underside.

Full Patch Notes

Added: New color variation of the Hunter Bunny Set (Snow Bunny)

Added: New Achievement ‘Hungry for secrets’

Added: New unlock item ‘Sandwi(t)ch Hat’

Added: New Spring Fever Player Icon

Added: 10+ new props

Added: Second prop layout to ‘Twisted House’, ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’

Added: Third prop layout to ‘Cursed Ruins’ & ‘Port Plunder’

Added: Switchable player-blocking doors for Creative Mode

↻ Changed: Witches no longer leave props behind in Creative Mode

↻ Changed: Switchable props and utilities now show that info in their thumbnail instead of their tooltip when using the Creative Mode menu

↻ Changed: Creative Mode Prop Info when editing now displays activated / deactivated state

✓ Fixed: Collision of the Library roof window structure

✓ Fixed: Several broken spots on Citadel of the Sunkeeper

✓ Fixed: Broken spot on Northern Whispers

✓ Fixed: Out of map spot on Palace of Heka

✓ Fixed: Cliff area under the Hunter spawn on Morgaryl Forest

✓ Fixed: Collision of switch

✓ Fixed: Duplicating and dragging a selected group with a switch as anchor

✓ Fixed: Faulty placement outline color of props like ‘Caged Luaq’ and ‘Sunshade’ in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Hunterblocking witch door collision in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Escape spot for the spectator on the Imposturous Map