Easter, achievements, modern kitchen in career!

Hi Chefs!

It's time for the next update of Cooking Simulator VR. This time, we're bringing a new Easter event to the game, Modern Kitchen in Career Mode, adding achievements, fixing bugs, and taking care of performance.

After installing the update, you will be able to launch the new Easter event on the kitchen computer. The challenge of finding a few eggs in the kitchen awaits you! You'll have to move a bit to get them all!

In addition, we updated the career mode. From now on, you can play it in a modern kitchen. The new location works with career mode, but remember that it can be a challenge even for experienced chefs!

We also know that you have been asking for additional achievements in the game. We've added a whole bunch of new challenges to our previous few achievements. If you like to collect them - you will have a lot of work to do. It’s possible that the achievements will not appear until some time after the update. It all depends on how quickly Steam will register them.

As standard, we fixed bugs and worked on the game's performance.

What are the further plans for the development of Cooking Simulator VR? We will continue to work on updates, but we will also work on porting the first big DLC. So you can expect tons of new recipes and game mechanics.

The full changelog is below:

Easter event decorations! Can you find all the easter eggs? ;)

Added Career mode available in Modern Kitchen setup

Multipick and Steady Hands tutorial has been added as a separate tab on personal kitchen PC

Radical performance improvement (during rotation, rendering liquids, UIs, switching between stages, and more...)

Fixed various tutorial problems within Career game mode

Fixed various UI problems within Career game mode

Fixed various UI problems within Cooking School mode

Fixed various UI problems within the Settings tabs

Fixed Leaderboards mode dish filters

Fixed rare bug duplicating knives after loading a saved game

Fixed rare freeze that occurred during autosave

Fixed improper ingredients displayed during Career mode dish selection before a new day

Fixed problem with mixing languages on a few UIs when we've changed it twice during a single session

Fixed rare problem with hand disappearing on return from Pause Menu to actual gameplay

Improved flipping products with a spatula

Fixed seasoning pointer

Fixed using a timer with both hands at a time

Fixed Mint and Sage leaves highlight when pointed

Fixed down part of furniture collisions

Fixed products collision with containers during snap rotation

Fixed visual aspects of steaming dishes

Fixed UI problems occurring when two liquids were poured into the single container

TV pointer range has changed in the Modern Kitchen setup

Trophies cannot be thrown through the window anymore

Fixed few liquids amount in a bottle

Black pepper is available only in the Spices tab now

Trash can is removing some smaller items now

Various SFX fixes

