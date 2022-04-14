Insurmountable 2.0 is here!

Climb to new heights!

Insurmountable - the roguelike mountaineering adventure - just received a massive new update today that completely shakes up the meta-game with a bevy of new side missions, changes, as well as a mysterious new storyline to unravel!

If you want to know more - The 2.0 trailer showcases everything that’s new:

In Insurmountable, you’ll be tackling three dangerous peaks as one of three different climbers. Dangerous terrain, unpredictable weather and various events and challenges are waiting for you! The 2.0 update brings with it a brand new metagame centered around your base camp and new side missions to keep you busy - bolster your progression and flesh out your journey!

Insurmountable’s 2.0 update is now available to everyone who owns the base game!

Key-Features of Update 2.0:

A brand new story awaits players. Gone are the individual stories. Now, the three characters find themselves in a time loop, caused by the research station which is now their base. They have to free themselves and find out more about the mysteries looming in the mountain range.

Base Camp - The base is an almost entirely abandoned research facility in the mountain range. Here, players can choose their next mission, upgrade kit and skills, and decide on which items to bring.

Mountaineering Map - Found in the base camp, the map indicates which missions are available, which ones are completed, and which ones are not yet unlocked.

Prepare Accordingly - Upgrades and preparing for missions include collecting knowledge in different areas such as items, characters, terrain, and the environment. How much knowledge is received depends on the mission. Knowledge is essential to level up their respective areas (items, character skill trees, team upgrades).

Procedurally generated maps are a big part of the 2.0 update as side missions will rely heavily on this feature, allowing players to climb a wider variety of mountains.

New Feature: tracking is a new goal that players have to find and reach in order to clear a mission.

The new and improved tutorial will be context-based and offer new players information according to their progress.

Balancing & In-game Skills have been completely reworked.

See you on the peaks, mountaineers!