April Update: a new encounter and fixes

When the last announcement appeared here just three weeks ago, welcoming spring and Easter event, we haven't expected to get pranked on April Fools so easily. Mother Nature had her plans, though, and decided to let it snow. In April, you see it right.

However, we wanted to let you know we're happy that you enjoy the in-game Easter event and our little April Fools' Day surprise! We've decided to bring you one more patch before Easter, though!

We've come bearing gifts... and fixes

The last update brought you new encounters that make the game's world feel more alive. Horse kicking random NPCs, cows falling from the sky, a psycho fan following Guy around, and many more. This time, we have NPCs randomly jumping on Taxi horse's back and taking a quick ride into the unknown. At least, it will remain unknown until you decide to chase them and check where they decide to get off.

Here come some fixes as well

Since the March update, you've reported some new and recurring bugs. We've made sure that this time all the most critical bugs are fixed and the game's balance is improved. We've also added some new checkpoints.

If you want to know more, you can find details below:

[expand=details]

We've added new checkpoints in the quests: High Season, The Great Battle of Registration, and Meat Muffins.

Jousting and horse racing should be now working properly.

Easter event has an easier-to-fulfill condition of completion. You don't have to collect all the eggs on the map anymore to complete the event.

Controllers' bug is fixed and using gamepads shouldn't cause you troubles anymore.

MMA progress is counted correctly now. Due to that, the game's progress should be counted correctly.

NPCs won't steal the horse that Guy has just rode.

Bishop's guards will now properly react if you try to shoot them from a distance.

Guy shouldn't get stuck next to the tombstone anymore.

There shouldn't be any places left with a visible connection of textures.

Enemies' shields should be well visible now.

You should not be losing Guy's outfit that we wore when saving the game after loading this save.

[/expand]

DLCs await you

