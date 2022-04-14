Major Update v0.7.5

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to v0.7.5 Update!

This is our most adventurous update yet. We’ve added new jobs, pets, caves and a brand new mystery in the jungle. We’ve also done a lot of work under the hood on how the game works, this will allow us to do even more exciting things in the future!

Jungle Mystery

There is a new mission to complete in the jungle. Get to the bottom of what's behind the mysterious door and help the archaeologists discover more about the ancient Wobblies.

New Boats

The water in the game has had a major upgrade with the new buoyancy physics!

We’ve also added lots of new boats to take out and enjoy them with. Travel peacefully on a yacht, or splash around on a speedboat, the whole ocean is out there for you to mess around in!

Water Redesign

The waters in Wobbly Island have had a complete redesign with new environments and new shaders. These updates bring new life to the big blue!

Caves

There are now new caves all over the island with puzzles and secrets for you to explore!

Fishing Job

Fishing has come to Wobbly Island! Get out on the water and see what you can catch. Different areas of water contain different fish so make sure you fish around!

Disco Job

Put on your dancing shoes and head out on the town, the Wobbly Disco is open for business. See if you can impress the new DJ!

New Museum Collections

Explore the deepest depths to collect rare gems and crystals in the cave collection, and fish artifacts from the sea for the ocean collection.

New Map Features

We’ve added some new features to the in game map. You can now hover over any icon on the map and a pop up will appear with more information about it. Also, more than one split screen player now can use the map at once!

Pet Design Contest Winners











Merch

Don’t forget we’ve got merch!

We have more stuff coming to the store very soon so keep an eye out for that.

Link: https://store.rubberbandgames.com/

Socials

Don't forget to follow us on our Social Media for previews of what's to come.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/gaming/WobblyLife

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WobblyLifeDev

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/wobblylifedev/

Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/apqDWzm

Updated water physics

Added Ancient Trials Mission

Added new caves around the island

Added Ancient Hoverboard

Added New Jobs: Disco and Fishing

Added Cave and Ocean collections to Museum

Added new Vehicles: Speedboat, Yacht, Tugboat, Large/Small Fishing Boats

Added new Pets: Winners of the Pet Design Competition: Gemmy, Gnome, Hedgehog, Outlet Monster

New Clothes: Candle Hat, Disco clothes, Afro Hair, Spaghetti Hat, Ancient Trial Armor, Toaster hat, Fishing Clothes, Sweatpants, Gemstone Hat, Ocean Collection outfit

Added Baby Sea Turtles particle to Paradise Island beach

Added coral reefs around the Jungle Island

Added UFEgg

Map now supports multiple split screen players using it at once

Map icon hovering - You can now hover over map icons to get more information.

Updated Hovercraft movement

Revamped boat handling

Updated Burger-Omatic in Burger Job to make it easier

Limited the spawning of the ring artifact (Via the prop spawner)

Limited science job barrels

Added more NPCs to the world

RubberBandGames are hard at work in the office.

Added water sounds when you are near water

Updated archaeologist reward to include female archaeologist variant

The sound options 'SFX' slider now affects the volume of cutscenes too

Updated and remixed main menu music

Optimized the rendering of the player camera

Quality setting for SMAA

Improved physics to prevent object clipping

Support for DualSense controller (PS5)

Support for Steam Deck

Added some minigames in the Jungle

Graphical Changes

Wobblys now blink!

Updated Particle effects: Present, Boat Trails

Improvements to UI for shops and wardrobe

Vanish particle on player when respawning

Added Vanish particle to NPCs in delivery jobs

Removed snow from fairground stalls

Updated ATM and phone box Models

Fixed Typo in Chef Job Sheet

Updated Minimap to have Map button

Added more dreams and improved dream sequence background quality

Updated Hedges

Updated Race Countdown

Updated some buildings in the Village and City

Added some garages to the Village

Bug Fixes

Fixed being able to glitch into the mine when quitting the mine job

Fixed golf cave unloading

Fixed spelling typo in tutorial

Fixed a bunch of glitches due to the space hopper

Fixed Hovercraft passenger in driver pose

Fixed white fence gates not opening/closing

Fixed fire extinguisher particle not playing sometimes

Fixed Helicopter sounds slowly fading out after they explode

Fixed plane maintaining previous speed from last driver

Fixed wobbly sometimes not in correct vehicle position

Fixed instant death in caves when going underwater

Fixed tomato cannon not launching tomatoes properly

Fixed unlock notification stopping other UI being interactable

Fixed jet pack particle still playing when disabled

Fixed bed in maze mansion player not sleeping in correct position

Fixed Wobbly NPCs sometimes not wearing clothes

Fixed motor chopper stuttering

Fixed split screen music issues

Fixed chopper bike jittering

Fixed split screen vehicle customize issues

Fixed temple orb sometimes not there

Fixed present counter getting stuck on screen

Fixed trailer wheels not moving when connected

Fixed trailer input hints not showing

Fixed vehicles horns staying on

Fixed various spelling issues

Known Issues