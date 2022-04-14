Early Access Release + Roadmap

Hello everyone. I am Andrew and I am the main developer of Ghostlore. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all those who have joined us for this Early Access launch.

Giving Feedback

If you have a suggestion for things you’d like to see in the game, do [join the Ghostlore discord](discord.gg/YPkvqgPqGB) as we are highly active over there. This is where being a small team works to our advantage. We are able to be nimble and responsive to player requests, without having to go through layers of bureaucracy as we would in a larger organisation.

If you encountered a bug, our programmer, Adam, has created a handy Upload Save feature:



We highly encourage using this feature. It makes it a lot easier for Adam to pinpoint the source of the bug if he has a save file that he can dissect and analyse.

Alternative control schemes

When we first started developing Ghostlore, we planned for only mouse movement like in other ARPGs such as Diablo and Path of Exile. So, we were quite surprised by the demand for alternative control schemes like controller support and WASD. We have done our best to cater to such requests over the past month. We’re pretty sure that everything in the game, from movement to combat to menus, is able to be controlled via the controller.

However, do take note that the default point and click controls are still the best way to experience the game. This is simply owing to the fact that the point and click controls has had a years head-start of development and refinement, over WASD and Controllers, which were only implemented last month.

New Maps and Enemies

Ghostlore currently has around 60% of the total maps and enemies planned. The remaining maps have already been planned out with almost all art assets completed. We plan to periodically release new maps with the new enemies and complete the storyline.

Fleshed Out Hell Levels

We plan to improve and flesh out the hell level mode until it is a challenging experience which can provide dozens of hours of fun on top of the base storyline. More procedurally generated bosses, enemies, and quests are planned.

Skills System

The original design goal of the skill upgrade system was to give the player control over as many parameters of a skill as possible. The initial idea was that, rather than a linear upgrade, you could adjust things like the damage radius, number of projectiles, effect duration and so on and so forth. We plan a major overhaul of the current skill system so that each skill upgrade provides a meaningful choice for players.

Improvements to items and crafting

Like with the skill system, we plan to expand and refine the current item, crafting, and food system. We plan for a deep system with many build options for beating deeper hell levels. Player feedback here will also be very helpful.

Improved Steam Workshop and Mod Support

Currently there is mod support for advanced code based mods and simple changes to game stats and abilities. However there is no easy way to add new game sprite or audio assets. We plan to add further support for players to easily add new enemies, items, and abilities with their own sprites and sound effects.

That’s all for now. I hope you will enjoy playing Ghostlore.