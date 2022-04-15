ARBS 1.0 has arrived!!!

The full release day has finally arrived everyone!

After being in early access for almost 2 years, Animal Revolt Battle Simulator has finally graduated to version 1.0. What started off as a simple animal battle simulator has over time evolved into a full blown anything versus anything battle simulator game equipped with one of the most flexible and powerful unit creators on the market.

We're really proud of how ARBS turned out in the end and we wouldn't have been able to do any of that without our dedicated fanbase so we'd like to thank you guys so much for all your support and feedback over the years! You guys are truly awesome and it has been an absolute pleasure making this game for you!

We're sure you can't wait to find out what's inside this week's update so lets get to it!

First please welcome a new awesome addition to the ancient humans faction, the powerful Achilles! Check out the things he can do with his magical sword and shield!

The carnivore dinosaurs faction has also been expanded with the blood-thirsty carcharodontosaurus!

The aquatics have definitely been missing one more unit in their ranks so today we are adding the ferocious mutant megalodon!

Have any of you guys wished that ARBS also had vehicles in the game? Well, now you can make your own vehicles with the addition of the four wheeler in the robotic base section!

We've noticed that a lot of you enjoy building maps with all kinds of castles or military forts. So to make it easier for you, ARBS now has a new building section called "Fort". This will give you plenty of building blocks specifically tailored for fort building.

This is a pretty sizable update so we hope we've given you enough to enjoy the game for many days!

Have fun and see you next time!