Drop one NPC to another update for 14 April 2022

Added Voodoo Doll Game for all OSes!!!

Drop one NPC to another update for 14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. For Win User, you can just play!!!

  2. For Mac User, you should find the folder 'VoodooDoll-mac-x64' (this folder is in the root of the game 'Drop one NPC to another')
    and in that folder it called 'myapp.app', and you have to give the permision to let it run!

  3. For Linux or SteamOS or Ubuntu Users, you should find the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64' (this folder is in the root of the game 'Drop one NPC to another')
    and in that folder there is a file called 'myapp', you should use terminal cd in the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64',
    to run the game (Do not click it to run), you should then type ./myapp and press Enter Key
    If you cannot see pictures in the game in Linux，try to move the whole folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64' to an USB flash Disk
    and then cd in in the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64',
    then type ./myapp and press Enter Key
    the reason is the format of your hard disk is not suitable for this game.

