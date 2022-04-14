Added Voodoo Doll Game for all OSes!!!

For Mac User, you should find the folder 'VoodooDoll-mac-x64' (this folder is in the root of the game 'Drop one NPC to another') and in that folder it called 'myapp.app', and you have to give the permision to let it run!

For Linux or SteamOS or Ubuntu Users, you should find the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64' (this folder is in the root of the game 'Drop one NPC to another')

and in that folder there is a file called 'myapp', you should use terminal cd in the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64',

to run the game (Do not click it to run), you should then type ./myapp and press Enter Key

If you cannot see pictures in the game in Linux，try to move the whole folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64' to an USB flash Disk

and then cd in in the folder 'VoodooDoll-linux-x64',

then type ./myapp and press Enter Key

the reason is the format of your hard disk is not suitable for this game.