14 April 2022

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

There was a server error issue on April 14th, 2022, 05:00 (UTC) that lasted for approximately 30 minutes due to a spike in active users, causing problems for users in logging in in several regions.

We have identified the cause of the error and have resolved this issue.

We apologize for the inconvenience.