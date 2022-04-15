Ver2.11.500 Encounter Across Time Layers Violet Lancer

New Encounters

Revival: Duel with the Past

・Added new courses

・Trial of the Electric Shadow Mystery

You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."

Episode: IDA School Part 3: Fruit of Guidance and the Lost Digital Child must be cleared.

・Trial of the Sealed Malefics

You must have achieved the award "Accepting Sebastia's Challenge."

You must have achieved the award "Garulea Continent Mystery Investigation Team."

*You must have achieved the award "Garulea Mystery Investigation Team."

・Trial of the Electric Shadow Mystery(extreme)

*Trial of the Electric Shadow Mystery must be cleared.

・Trial of the Sealed Malefics(extreme)

*Trial of the Sealed Malefics must be cleared.

Encounters

・Encounter Violet Lancer Piercing/Earth Force Edition... New Ally "Violet Lancer" is available.

These Encounters each focus on four characters, including the Violet Lancer, with either Earth attack skills or Piercing attack skills.

You can encounter the following four characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (4% in total).

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]Piercing Force Edition[/th][th]Earth Force Edition[/th][/tr][tr][td]Violet Lancer

(Persephone)[/td][td]Violet Lancer

(Persephone)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Suzette Another Style

(Butterfly Warrior)[/td][td]Nagi Another Style

(Tentamare)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Tiramisu Another Style

(Draco Nodus)[/td][td]Elga

(Juggernaut)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bertrand

(Magister)[/td][td]Tsubame

(Shadow Lord)[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter Splendid Epoch Edition (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Violet Lancer (Persephone) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Isuka Extra Style (Justitia) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Kikyo Another Style (Transporter) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Hardy Another Style (Maverick) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Melody (Libette) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsukiha Extra Style (Shinatsuhime) [/td] [/tr] [/tr] [tr] [td]Black Clad Swordsman (Yuda) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Red Clad Flamemancer (Red Scorpio) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Cyan Scyther (Chernobog) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Chiyo Another Style (Sayorihime) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

April 15, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – April 26, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –4/26(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.500.

Fixed the following issues

・On devices running Android 12, attempting to begin or progress certain quests may cause the app to crash.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Japan Version 5th Anniversary!

The Japan version of Another Eden welcomed its 5th anniversary on April 12, 2022.

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Japan version release, the campaign below will be held.

Campaign Information

Encounters

・Star Dream Encounter is available (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character.

The characters that are encounterable in the Star Dream Encounter and Star Dreams Piece Encounter are only those released as of version 2.11.500. Characters added in later versions will be unavailable.

Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 2.11.500 Star Dreams Piece Encounter.

The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter.

Current Campaigns

・A gift of 1000 Chronos Stones!

Users who log in within the specified period will receive a one-time gift of 1000 Chronos Stones.

Campaign duration: April 14, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 15, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

A delivery from the Lynx delivery service

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x100

*Duration: April 14, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 14, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・Whisper of Time + Whisper of Time Drop Campaign Now Open!



The corresponding encounter is accessible once a day during the campaign by using the Whisper of Time (Max 10 times).

Then, each time you initiate the Whisper of Time encounter, you'll receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

When you collect 10 Whisper of Time Drops, you'll be able to initiate a Whisper of Time Drop encounter (1 time only, 5★ class guaranteed).

Whisper of Time distribution period: From April 7, 2022 15:00 (UTC) to May 7, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Whispers of Time and Whisper of Time Drops can be used until June 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, the Lynx delivery service will deliver a Whisper of Time to you once per day on login.

When you have a Whisper of Time, open up the Gallery of Dreams to initiate the Whisper of Time encounter.

You can hold a maximum of one Whisper of Time at a time.

*If you already have one, even if the Lynx delivery service arrives, you won't receive a second Whisper of Time.

If you use a Whisper of Time received from before version 2.11.500, you won't receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, if you have nine or fewer total Whisper of Time Drops and Whispers of Time at 15:00:00 (UTC) on May 7th, the Whisper of Time Drops will disappear between May 13th 15:00:00 and May 19th 14:59:59 (UTC).