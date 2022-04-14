Early Access Patch #2

Hey all! Another great week of Early Access has passed, and we have another patch ready for you!

As usual, we are focused on addressing the biggest issues and incorporating feedback. Also, we've got some easter eggs for you to find! Read on below.

Patch Notes

NEW EASTER EGG PROP! (1 on every map, can you find them all? 👀)

We have made some major improvements to the anti-cheat! Please continue to report cheaters as you see them, we have taken action on some accounts already, and will continue to do so as needed

Phantom Ghost ability now breaks pings and cannot be pinged directly during duration

Reaper has been made slightly more accurate when not scoped in. This isn't a full revert, but we agree that we might have slightly over tuned it last week, so we are dialing that back a bit. The crosshair is now also accurate to the level of spread during movement

Fixed major Ghost damage bug sometimes causing "11" or similar damage - this was due to latency and incorrect ordering of the damage server-side

Fixed several prop hit detection issues, related to the knock-back from the Salt Shotgun and other collision issues

Frostbite slow effectiveness improved and damage increased

Project X damage has been bumped down slightly

Untrappable now prevents Frostbite slow in addition to the others

Added Korean as a supported language. More to come!

Ghost souls for reviving will now return to the floor to prevent souls from floating and being unable to be revived

You can now directly ping Apparition ghosts as if they were a real Ghost, furthering confusion

Miasma can no longer damage generators/traps/C4 through walls

Doppelganger damage increased slightly and cooldown reduced slightly

Fixed Doppelganger health bug with custom rules enabled

Shove Hunters has been adjusted to be more consistent with the displacement effect

The basketballs on School are now 100% more bouncy

Fixed falling out of the map on Asylum as a dead ghost, sorry about that!

Many collision issues fixed as well

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports, they have been so very helpful. If you haven't already, join us on our Discord, where we have channels setup to make it super easy to tell us all about any bugs you run into or any feedback you might have!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!