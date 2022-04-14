Share · View all patches · Build 8556127 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 05:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.9.8c

Changes:

Removed entry code on debugger

Added an error notification on debugger

Moved Debugger button to bottom right

Lowered train Locomotive health from 4000 to 2000

Lowered train tank carriage health from 2000 to 1000

Lowered train AA and carriage health from 1000 to 500

Europe Mission 4 Armed Flak train health reduced from 6000 to 4000

Europe Mission 4 Armed Flak train armour reduced from 20 to 0

Change Europe Mission 4 so you only need to destroy the locomotive to continue

Increased Corpse lifetime from 2 minutes and 10 seconds to 5 minutes and 10 seconds

Increased Corpse collider lifetime from 2 minutes to 5 minutes

Increased all FW200 Yaw rate from .125 to 1

Increased all FW200 Banking rate from .1 to .2

Fixes:

Europe Mission 1 - a white bar would appear on the camera, it has been removed

Removed the ability to use timescale when in loading screen, this is due to a bug where it will crash the game as it try to spawn in the game controller to edit timescale when there is no game yet

Europe Mission 4 - Fixed first train duplicate carriages markers

Fixed Debugger spamming debug logs.