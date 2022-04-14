Patch 0.9.8c
Changes:
Removed entry code on debugger
Added an error notification on debugger
Moved Debugger button to bottom right
Lowered train Locomotive health from 4000 to 2000
Lowered train tank carriage health from 2000 to 1000
Lowered train AA and carriage health from 1000 to 500
Europe Mission 4 Armed Flak train health reduced from 6000 to 4000
Europe Mission 4 Armed Flak train armour reduced from 20 to 0
Change Europe Mission 4 so you only need to destroy the locomotive to continue
Increased Corpse lifetime from 2 minutes and 10 seconds to 5 minutes and 10 seconds
Increased Corpse collider lifetime from 2 minutes to 5 minutes
Increased all FW200 Yaw rate from .125 to 1
Increased all FW200 Banking rate from .1 to .2
Fixes:
Europe Mission 1 - a white bar would appear on the camera, it has been removed
Removed the ability to use timescale when in loading screen, this is due to a bug where it will crash the game as it try to spawn in the game controller to edit timescale when there is no game yet
Europe Mission 4 - Fixed first train duplicate carriages markers
Fixed Debugger spamming debug logs.
