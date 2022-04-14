Icarus Week Nineteen Update | Scorpion Boss

Week Nineteen's update brings our most feared boss yet - the Scorpion Boss. We’ve also made substantial updates to our armor durability system, so your armor’s health deteriorates as it takes damage and wear over time. To cap it off, we have another bonus mission on behalf of Sinotai which unlocks two unique Scorpion items, so jump in and get to work prospectors.
Scorpion Boss Mission
Sadly, your previous work in eliminating the escaped experiments was not as effective as originally thought. The scorpion infestation has spread even further and a new highly aggressive mutation has emerged, terrorising prospectors deployed to the region. Sinotai wants you to back down there to finish the job and eliminate this new threat:
LOOSE ENDS: Extermination
// OPERATOR: Sinotai
// BIOME: Desert
// BACKGROUND: Sinotai's previous experiment was not completely erased. Traces of bio-research still persist on the surface.
// MISSION: Locate the remaining creatures and eliminate them.
// TERMS: Flat fee. All safety and survival concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor.
Armor Durability System
The updates to the Armor Durability System provide more authentic deterioration for your armor pieces as you wear them. Damage taken from attacking foes, environmental impacts and extended use will now cause damage and deterioration to equipped armor pieces. You’ll need to repair them and replace parts to maintain the benefit and buffs they provide.
Armor repair is now also available and can be completed on the bench or deployable where you crafted the armor. It costs a portion of the initial construction cost. Keeping an eye on the state of your armor will become important, as their stats and bonuses will become void when they’re destroyed.
Extra Mission
Sinotai are looking for prospectors to complete another quick mission for them. Extracting more resources from the surface for their “standard” planetary research, and they expect that it will be similar to prior expeditions you have undertaken. In return for your silence regarding their other experiments, you’ll be rewarded with new recipes from their labs. Keep in mind that risks are often unexpected, and Sinotai can offer no guarantee of safe passage home. Your mission briefing is as follows:
CARAPACE: Research
//OPERATOR: Sinotai
// BIOME: Desert
// BACKGROUND: Operator is increasing their planetary research using all available technology
// MISSION: Contractors are required to fill and activate a sample analyzer in order to research new recipes derived from native resources.
// TERMS: Contractors will be provided with a functioning envirosuit. They will be otherwise unassisted.
Scorpion Items Reward
Once you’ve completed CARAPACE: Research you’ll be able to craft two new unique scorpion items, the Scorpion Trap and Scorpion Hedgehog.
The Scorpion Trap is a unique defence and hunting system, catching aggressive foes such as bears in its pincer grip and immobilizing them for a period of time. This can be highly valuable for your defense when you’re actively working on other tasks, but also for catching prey before they disappear from sight.
The Scorpion Hedgehog is a welcome upgrade to the Wooden Hedgehog, providing more damage and a handy poison infliction. The Scorpion Hedgehog is a valuable deterrent that can give you the split-second notice to respond to an incoming threat.
Detailed Change Log:
- Added new mission - CARAPACE: Research
- Added new mission - LOOSE ENDS: Extermination
- Added Scorpion Pincer Trap, a new deployable made on the Crafting Bench using the Pincers obtained from a Scorpion corpse. Once deployed, the trap can be interacted with to activate it and it will be ready to snap shut on anything (creatures or humans) that triggers it, and they will be immobilized for a few seconds.
- Added Scorpion Hedgehog, an updated version of the basic Wood Hedgehog defensive deployable, now with Scorpion Stingers attached for additional poison damage. Unlike the much safer Wood Hedgehog (which has been moved to the Crafting Bench), the Scorpion Hedgehog will also damage humans, so, handle with care. To make a Scorpion Hedgehog, you’ll need a Wood Hedgehog and combine it with a Scorpion Tail obtained from a Scorpion corpse.
- Armor now takes damage when players resist damage
- When armor breaks it is removed from the player model and the stats are no longer applied.
- Armor is now repairable.
- Added Coal and Aluminium ore types to Deep Mining system and Scanners.
- Fixed issue with some Deep Ore Deposit textures in some caves.
- Auto-crafting devices (e.g. campfires, furnaces) now prioritize recipes based on the position of items in the devices inventory. This means you can now position the items you want to be processed first in order.
- Updated textures on pills medical items variants for a more refined look.
- Updated the material shader for the tonics bottles and updated the liquid textures within the bottles.
- Fixed an issue where there was a delay with the storm effects appearing for Clients.
- Reduced the resolution of some larger gradient textures in UI to save memory.
- Updated the mission Stockpile Dropship to use a new mesh which fixes some minor collision issues and also allows for highlighting when looked at.
- Fixed some minor dialog errors in subtitles.
- Updated the mesh and textures for the Cooling Bandage to improve look.
- Updated the mesh and textures for the Heat Bandage to improve look.
- Updated broken item icon overlay.
- Fixed issue causing visual distortion on decals on Envirosuit, which would occur in first person.
- Phase one of mountain and cliff optimization and visual improvements.
Changed files in this update