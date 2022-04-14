Icarus Week Nineteen Update | Scorpion Boss

Week Nineteen's update brings our most feared boss yet - the Scorpion Boss. We’ve also made substantial updates to our armor durability system, so your armor’s health deteriorates as it takes damage and wear over time. To cap it off, we have another bonus mission on behalf of Sinotai which unlocks two unique Scorpion items, so jump in and get to work prospectors.

Scorpion Boss Mission

Sadly, your previous work in eliminating the escaped experiments was not as effective as originally thought. The scorpion infestation has spread even further and a new highly aggressive mutation has emerged, terrorising prospectors deployed to the region. Sinotai wants you to back down there to finish the job and eliminate this new threat:

LOOSE ENDS: Extermination

// OPERATOR: Sinotai

// BIOME: Desert

// BACKGROUND: Sinotai's previous experiment was not completely erased. Traces of bio-research still persist on the surface.

// MISSION: Locate the remaining creatures and eliminate them.

// TERMS: Flat fee. All safety and survival concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor.

Armor Durability System

The updates to the Armor Durability System provide more authentic deterioration for your armor pieces as you wear them. Damage taken from attacking foes, environmental impacts and extended use will now cause damage and deterioration to equipped armor pieces. You’ll need to repair them and replace parts to maintain the benefit and buffs they provide.

Armor repair is now also available and can be completed on the bench or deployable where you crafted the armor. It costs a portion of the initial construction cost. Keeping an eye on the state of your armor will become important, as their stats and bonuses will become void when they’re destroyed.

Extra Mission

Sinotai are looking for prospectors to complete another quick mission for them. Extracting more resources from the surface for their “standard” planetary research, and they expect that it will be similar to prior expeditions you have undertaken. In return for your silence regarding their other experiments, you’ll be rewarded with new recipes from their labs. Keep in mind that risks are often unexpected, and Sinotai can offer no guarantee of safe passage home. Your mission briefing is as follows:

CARAPACE: Research

//OPERATOR: Sinotai

// BIOME: Desert

// BACKGROUND: Operator is increasing their planetary research using all available technology

// MISSION: Contractors are required to fill and activate a sample analyzer in order to research new recipes derived from native resources.

// TERMS: Contractors will be provided with a functioning envirosuit. They will be otherwise unassisted.

Scorpion Items Reward

Once you’ve completed CARAPACE: Research you’ll be able to craft two new unique scorpion items, the Scorpion Trap and Scorpion Hedgehog.

The Scorpion Trap is a unique defence and hunting system, catching aggressive foes such as bears in its pincer grip and immobilizing them for a period of time. This can be highly valuable for your defense when you’re actively working on other tasks, but also for catching prey before they disappear from sight.

The Scorpion Hedgehog is a welcome upgrade to the Wooden Hedgehog, providing more damage and a handy poison infliction. The Scorpion Hedgehog is a valuable deterrent that can give you the split-second notice to respond to an incoming threat.

Detailed Change Log: